Horse racing best bets, Friday 12 March 2021

Fairview Poly

Best Bet: Race 4: Swinger: 1×2

Pacific Duke and Innerspace both look way stronger than the rest of the field contesting this Maiden Plate over 1900m. Don’t be surprised if it turns into a match race.

Value Bet: Race 5: Ancient Times (5) to win.

This Querari gelding’s only career win was over course and distance. He could double up with Lyle Hewitson in the saddle.

