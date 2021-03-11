Horse racing best bets, Thursday 11 March 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein Inside

Value Bet: Race 8: Swinger: 4×5

A very tricky race to end the meeting. Entente (4) tops the bookmakers’ boards and should finish in the top three. Louis The Seventh (5) has seen his merit rating come down from a high of 95 to the current 66. He should be competitive here.

Bets Bet: Race 6: Puerto Manzano (1) Win.

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s charge burst onto the racing scene with a bang. Make no mistake, he will be tested, but looking at the amount of money he’s drawing makes it hard to go against him.

