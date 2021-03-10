Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 10 March

Sport staff

Greyville Poly

Value Bet

Race 8: Chattertons Keeper (3) Eachway

This Traffic Guard gelding lines up in the lucky last, a MR79 Handicap over 1400m.

He has been very unlucky on a number of occasions with a bad draw, and getting bumped in running while looking like a winner. In three of his last four outings he was beaten by half a length or less.

Best Bet

Race 5: Emerald Palace (10) Win.

Runner-up in four of her last five starts, she is set to go one better in a rather weak field.

