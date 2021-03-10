Best bets
10 Mar 2021
Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 10 March

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

horse racing news, profiles and much more

Greyville Poly

Value Bet

Race 8: Chattertons Keeper (3) Eachway
This Traffic Guard gelding lines up in the lucky last, a MR79 Handicap over 1400m.

He has been very unlucky on a number of occasions with a bad draw, and getting bumped in running while looking like a winner. In three of his last four outings he was beaten by half a length or less.

Best Bet

Race 5: Emerald Palace (10) Win.

Runner-up in four of her last five starts, she is set to go one better in a rather weak field.

