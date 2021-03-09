Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 9 March 2021

Phumelela

Vaal

Value Bet

Race 3: Quartet: Double float Brand New Cadillac (5) and Cash Time (6) with the field (9 more runners).

The Quartet bet is simple, in that one must get the first four across the line in one single race correct.

However, there are many different options when taking this bet.

The most basic, and cheapest, is the straight line, in which one nominates four horses to finish first to fourth in that order. R6 gives you 6 bets.

Another option is to box a number of horses, but this become expensive the more horses are added to the selection. To box 12 horses, for example, costs R11,880. But as long as the first four across the line are in the 12 selected, the bet wins.

There’s also the option of a fixed banker (s) with a selected group of runners or a floating banker.

In today’s Value Bet, the two floating bankers must finish in the top four – regardless of whether they finish first, second, third, or fourth. As we float them with the field, it’s “immaterial” which other two horses make it into the top four.

Immaterial here is of course in inverted commas, because if two roughies come in rather than the more fancied runners, the Quartet will obviously pay more.

We saw this on Monday in Race 8 at Fairview where the Quartet paid R39,308.

Our bet will cost R864 for a full ticket, but perhaps R86,40 for 10% is a better option, or even R9 for 1%.

Best Bet

Race 6: Bartholdi (5) to win.

This Act Of War gelding was not disgraced when thrown in the deep end, contesting the Grade 3 Tony Ruffel Stakes third time out and first up after exiting the maiden ranks. He followed it up with a convincing win in a MR92 Handicap for 3-year-olds.

