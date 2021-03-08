Horse racing best bets, Monday 8 March 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Fairview Turf

Value Bet

Race 8: Chainsaw (3) to win

In Race 8, a MR68 Handicap over 1000m, Chainsaw could spring a surprise in a big field. He was well on his way to a hat-trick of wins last time out when he cast a shoe. Although he would probably prefer further, he’s worth a gamble at 16-1.

Best Bet

Race 6: Swinger, 1×5

Broadside (1) and Sailing Lizard (5) should contest the finish in this MR86 Handicap over 1400m. Perhaps an Exacta 1×5 should also be considered.

