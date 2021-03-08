Horse racing best bets, Monday 8 March 2021

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.
Fairview Turf
Value Bet
Race 8: Chainsaw (3) to win
In Race 8, a MR68 Handicap over 1000m, Chainsaw could spring a surprise in a big field. He was well on his way to a hat-trick of wins last time out when he cast a shoe. Although he would probably prefer further, he’s worth a gamble at 16-1.
Best Bet
Race 6: Swinger, 1×5
Broadside (1) and Sailing Lizard (5) should contest the finish in this MR86 Handicap over 1400m. Perhaps an Exacta 1×5 should also be considered.
