Horse racing best bets, Sunday 7 March 2021

Hollywoodbets Greyville turf track

Best bet

Race 1 No 2 AUSTEN

Good draw, good form and a top trainer – all the ingredients for a good bet.

This is a difficult meeting, but Austen is unlikely to retire a one-time winner and is a filly to follow. She is trained by Dennis Drier, jumps from No 2 draw and will be ridden by regular jockey Tristan Godden.

Value bet

Race 7 No 1 DRUNKEN SAILOR

Muzi Yeni had a great day at Turffontein yesterday and can score another win at a good price with Drunken Sailor. While he has not won over this course and distance he has placed three times in four starts.

He will be sporting blinkers for the first time and that could help his cause. A good each-way bet.

