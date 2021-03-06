Horse racing best bets, Saturday 6 March 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein

Best bet

Race 9 No 4 FOREVER MINE

This Mike de Kock-trained colt has run against the best three-year-olds in the country and has a record of two ins and two seconds from four starts. The two seconds were behind Malmoos and MK’s Pride respectively, two top runners.

One could either have a straight-up bet in him or use him as a Pick 6 and Jackpot 2 banker

Value bet

Race 10 No 9 WRITTEN IN STONE

A very consistent runner from the Brett Webber yard and he goes particularly well for jockey Pierre Strydom who is back up on him today. One could either take an each-way bet on him or include him in Swingers with No 5 Crown Guardian and No 6 Battle Force

