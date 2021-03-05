Horse racing best bets, Friday 5 March 2021

Sports Staff

Fairview Turf

Best bet

Race 4 No 4 Double Charge

Double Charge has been racing in the Western Cape and has some good form at Kenilworth against stronger than he will meet in this race.

He has a top jockey in Luke Ferraris and will be very hard to beat.

Value bet

Race 3 No 4 Elusive Jade

This is an interesting runner as he is 4.5kg better off with strong favourite Shine A Light for a 3.05-length beating. In addition, that was over 1400m and Elusive Jade faded late. This is over 1200m and that will suit Tara Laing’s charge even more.

At current odds of 10-1 he looks a decent eachway bet.

