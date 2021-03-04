Horse racing best bets, Thursday 4 March 2021

Sports Staff

Vaal

Best bet

Race 4 No 1 SABRINA FAIRCHILD

Trainer Paul Peter is extremely confident this filly will win, and he feels he has found the right race for her. Worth a good bet.

Value bet

Race 8 No 13 LAGERTHA

This Mike de Kock-trained filly disappointed in her last start but she can atone for that when she runs in Race 8 today.

Former champion jockey S’manga Khumalo takes the ride for the first time and based on the way racing went on Tuesday, she is drawn on the right side of the track at No 2 where the going appears a lot better.

She is at a good price and is worth an eachway bet.

