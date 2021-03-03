Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 3 March 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville Polytrack

Best bet

No 3 Bernie’s Dream has only won over 1000m, but he is maturing and the youngster could be too exuberant for his older rivals in Race 5, an MR 73 Handicap over 1200m. He stayed on in his only try on the Polytrack but he must be looking for this longer trip as he is bred for at least 1400m.

No 4 Theravada is knocking hard and does look a big threat so Swingers look the way to go.

Value bet

Danse Milord has done everything but win and in Race 1 over 1200m today with the advantage of experience over her rivals, she is one of a few improving sorts to follow.

A wide draw may not affect the horse as she has the pace to get away early, but it could mean a decent price.

Take an each-way bet and Swingers with No 8 Route Sixty Six.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.