Horse racing best bets, Saturday 27 February 2021

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 6. Sweet Future (8) to win.

Saturday’s race meeting scheduled for Turffontein has been moved to the Vaal. As a result, a number of runners have been scratched and some race distances have been amended.

Race 6, the Listed Bauhinia Handicap, will see all 13 declared runners face the starter for the 1000m contest.

Sweet Future, trained by Mike and Adam Azzie, will probably benefit from the move to the Vaal as she recorded her last two wins at that venue.

Value Bet

Race 8: Double 8×1

A double in the last two races on the card can give lucky punters a cherry on top or help the unlucky ones recoup some losses.

La Luvia’s (8) only career victory came at the Vaal while Rosaprima (1) also had her best run there.

Kenilworth

Best Bet

Race 5: Clouds Unfold to win.

Candice Bass-Robinson, Aldo Domeyer and Clouds Unfold in the Grade 3 Vasco Prix Du Cap over 1400m. What more can one say?

Value Bet

Race 7: Swinger 3×8

With the scratching of Kommetdieding, the Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Cape Derby is wide open.

Linebacker (3) and Legitimate (8) can surprise runners like Russian Rock and Rascallion.

