Horse racing best bets, Thursday 25 February 2021

Vaal

Best Bet

Race 1: Siren Of Greece to Win.

This Duke Of Marmalade filly is trained by Sean Tarry and will have Joe Gwingwizha in the saddle. Judging by the form and market support, she’s the one to beat. She tops the best weighted column in the Computaform.

Value Bet

Race 7: Swinger: 3×8

Sun Giant (3) and Un Deux Trois could see punters doubling their money in the time it takes to run this Classified Stakes over 1600m.

