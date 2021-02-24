Best bets
Best bets
Sports Staff
1 minute read
24 Feb 2021
11:44 am

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 24 February 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville Poly

Best Bet

Race 8, Swinger, 5×8.

Glitter And Gold should return to winning ways. This filly was runner-up last time out, but prior to that recorded a hat-trick of wins.

It Must Be Love was beaten less than a length in her first post maiden run.

They are two to beat.

Value Bet

Race 7:

Irish Belle to Win.

She’s as consistent as they come in this company and could add a second career victory to her name. Bookmakers are still offering 7-1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Warrior well-armed for Winter Series leg 2
2 days ago
2 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

BEST BETS

Richard Fourie steps up for Greeff stable. Whatever Next?
3 days ago
3 days ago

BEST BETS

Let’s not be dopes about doping
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Warrior well-armed for Winter Series leg 2
2 days ago
2 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

BEST BETS

Richard Fourie steps up for Greeff stable. Whatever Next?
3 days ago
3 days ago

BEST BETS

Let’s not be dopes about doping
3 days ago
3 days ago