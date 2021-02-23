Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 23 February 2021

Sports Staff

Vaal

Value Bet

Race 3, Quartet: Float 6+8 with 1+3+5+7+11.

The Mike de Kock-trained Lagertha and Ashley Fortune’s Jam Fancy could combine to offer punters a shot at the Quartet in Race 3, a MR76 Handicap over 1000m.

Lagertha has never finished out of the Quartet in nine career runs while Jam Fancy scored her maiden win last time out over today’s distance in conditions expected to be very similar.

Add any other runners you fancy and that your budget allows. Remember, you can play a small percentage to make it affordable.

Best Bet

Race 8, Win: 3 Bold Jazz.

In Race 8, a MR88 Handicap over 1400m, Bold Jazz is the runner to beat. He has run three times over course and distance, resulting in two victories and a second place finish.

