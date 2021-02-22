Horse racing best bets, Monday 22 February 2021

Sports Staff

Kenilworth

Value Bet

Punters are faced with a tricky card at Kenilworth. Most of the races are wide open, which means that there should be value on offer.

One runner worth an Eachway bet is Duplicity in the third, a FM88 Divided Handicap over 1600m.

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson and her regular “partner in crime”, jockey Aldo Domeyer, are in form and at 13-2 for the win and 18-10 for a place, Duplicity looks the value bet on the day.

An added advantage is that 8 horses are carded, which means the first three across the line qualify for tote Place payouts.

Should a runner be scratched and the field reduced to 7 runners, then only the first two across the line will earn tote Place payouts.

Best Bet

Although Camps Bay in the second race has attracted a lot of money, it should still pay a decent dividend if crossing the line first. This Var gelding looks the horse to beat.

An Eachway bet is suggested, as well as an All To Come with Duplicity for a Place in the second and Camps Bay for the win.

