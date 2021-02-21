Horse racing best bets, Sunday 21 February 2021

Sports Staff

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Even the best punters can do with a little bit of help.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Scottsville

Best bet

Highveld trainer Paul Peter does well when he takes horses to KZN and he could strike again today at Scottsville with No 5 Godswood in Race 2 and No 1 Grimaldi in Race 5.

Take a Win All To Come with the two of them on TAB.

Value bet

Quartets can often pay as much as Jackpots because they are not that easy to catch. To catch a Quartet you have to find the first four past the post in the right order in any race.

We’re going to take a Quartet in Race 4 and will do it in the following manner. Double float No 8 Abbey Wood and No 9 Global Appeal, with Nos 1, 10, 12, 13 and 15.

For you to collect, Abbey Wood and Global Appeal have to finish in the first four and the other two places taken by any two of the other.

The cost of a full Quartet will be R240 but one can take a percentage, with 5% costing just R12.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.