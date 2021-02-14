Best bets
Sports Staff
14 Feb 2021
Horse racing best bets, Sunday 14 February 2021

Scottsville

Value Bet

Double Races 2 & 3 – 7 x 4

Today’s Scottsville card is a tricky one. Jockey Anton Marcus has recorded 10 wins at this track so far this season and will be aboard two favourites in the opening three races. If he pulls off the early Double, he will give punters reason to smile.

Best Bet

All to Come: Legislate’s Dance to win Race 4 x Matterhorn to win Race 7

Judging by the bookmakers’ boards, there’s a lot of money on these two runners. In racing, when all else fails, it usually pays to follow the money.

