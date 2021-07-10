Horses
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
10 Jul 2021
8:57 am

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 10 July 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

TURFFONTEIN STANDSIDE

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 1 RAIN IN HOLLAND – WIN

This is not only a case of a filly taking on the colts but also having to give weight to all of them. In most cases this is not an enviable task but this Sean Tarry-trained filly has won three of her four starts. There are two relevant scratchings so that should make her task a lot easier.

VALUE BET

RACE 3 TRIFECTA: FLOAT 5 NEVER NO WAY WITH THE FIELD

This is an interesting race as very few horses have raced before. And of those who have raced, only Never No Way has any form. He finished third on debut but was beaten 10 lengths. If he does not win, anything can say it is worth floating him with the field. A full bet would cost you R120 but you could spend just R12 for just 10%.    

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

