Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 6 July 2021

Turffontein Inside Track
BEST BET
RACE 2 NO 8 QUANTUM KING
This two-year-old made his debut against older horses, one of them his stable companion South Boy, who was hot favourite to win the race. South Boy duly obliged by Quantum King finished second, beaten 4.20 lengths.
That run can only have brought him on and this race, over the same course and distance, looks tailor made for him to open his account. Durban July winning jockey Gavin Lerena takes the ride.
VALUE BET
RACE 6 NO 6 QUEEN BOMI
Trainer Paul Matchett has been in deadly form and he sends out two runners in this race.
One of them, Master Uletide, will be ridden by Muzi Yeni but it is the filly, Queen Bomi with Kabelo Matsunyane up, who could have the edge this time. She has been running over longer distances and this return to 1450m could just be up her street. She is on offer around 14-1 and looks good each-way value, even show she taking on the boys.
