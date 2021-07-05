Horses
Horse news | Horses
Mike Moon
Horse racing correspondent
1 minute read
5 Jul 2021
10:52 am

Extra Kenilworth meeting on Saturday

Mike Moon

About 235mm of rain was recorded at Kenilworth over seven days and both Wednesday and Sunday’s meetings had to be abandoned.

There will be an extra horse racing meeting at Kenilworth this weekend. Picture: iStock/ Sportlibrary

An extra race meeting will be staged at Kenilworth in Cape Town this Saturday 10 July – to compensate for two fixtures that had to be abandoned at the racecourse last week due to heavy rain.

About 235mm of rain was recorded at Kenilworth over seven days and both Wednesday and Sunday’s meetings had to be abandoned.

The added meeting this Saturday will slot in alongside an existing Turffontein fixture and will comprise eight races, where possible replacing races at the two abandoned fixtures and fitting into the flow of the overall race programme, read a press release from Phumelela Gaming.

The programme is headed by a 1,200m Pinnacle Stakes, with four Merit-Rated Handicaps, two Maidens and a Maiden Juvenile Plate.

The deadline for entries was set for Monday 5 July, with final declarations on Tuesday.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Journeymen jocks step into the limelight
36 mins ago
36 mins ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 5 July 2021
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

HORSES

Kommetdieding brings it home for the small guys
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Kommetdieding wins the 2021 Durban July
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Journeymen jocks step into the limelight
36 mins ago
36 mins ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 5 July 2021
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

HORSES

Kommetdieding brings it home for the small guys
2 days ago
2 days ago

HORSES

Kommetdieding wins the 2021 Durban July
2 days ago
2 days ago