Extra Kenilworth meeting on Saturday

Mike Moon

About 235mm of rain was recorded at Kenilworth over seven days and both Wednesday and Sunday’s meetings had to be abandoned.

An extra race meeting will be staged at Kenilworth in Cape Town this Saturday 10 July – to compensate for two fixtures that had to be abandoned at the racecourse last week due to heavy rain.

The added meeting this Saturday will slot in alongside an existing Turffontein fixture and will comprise eight races, where possible replacing races at the two abandoned fixtures and fitting into the flow of the overall race programme, read a press release from Phumelela Gaming.

The programme is headed by a 1,200m Pinnacle Stakes, with four Merit-Rated Handicaps, two Maidens and a Maiden Juvenile Plate.

The deadline for entries was set for Monday 5 July, with final declarations on Tuesday.