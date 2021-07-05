Horse racing best bets, Monday 5 July 2021

Phumelela

Fairview Polytrack

BEST BET

Race 1 No 9 Piece Of My Heart – WIN

This two-year-old filly had an excellent debut despite drifting in the betting from 12-1 to 20-1. She finished a 1.25-length second to Silent Observer and a winner has come from the form line. This is not the strongest of fields and as long as she adapts to the Polytrack after that good turf run, Piece Of My Heart will be very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

Race 4 No 8 Imperious Duke – EACH WAY

This Gavin Smith-trained runner loves the Polytrack and in seven runs on the surface he has a record of two wins, three seconds and a third. He runs in a similar class of field as he did when winning his penultimate race and also gets the benefit of a 2.5kg apprentice allowance. At current odds of 7-1 in an open race, he looks outstanding value.