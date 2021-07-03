Mike Moon
Durban July battle lines drawn

The favourite is Got The Greenlight, who was runner-up last year and is favourably weighted against most of his closest rivals this time around.

Picture: iStock/ Sportlibrary
There is no crowd to cheer it on but the field for the 2021 Vodacom Durban July at Greyville today is one of the strongest in many years. Or, rather, half of it is. The 18-strong line-up can be divided into a “magnificent” nine and a “no-hoper” nine. Of course, sometimes outsiders do win South Africa’s premier horse race, but there is not usually the creaminess in the cream of the crop as there is this year. The nine elite athletes are Rainbow Bridge, Rascallion, Linebacker, Sovereign Spirit, Belgarion, Nexus, Got The Greenlight, Do It Again and Kommetdieding. Some nervous...

