Joey Soma: Greenlight for a decades-old Durban July dream

Mike Moon

Soma’s grandfather was an owner-trainer for decades and his father an avid racing follower, so Joey has racing in the blood.

If Got The Greenlight wins Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July it will be a 60-year-plus dream come true for Joburg’s well-known Soma racing family.

“It’s what my family and our friends have dreamt of and talked about since 1958 when my grandfather and his brothers first bought some racehorses,” says Joey Soma, trainer of Got The Greenlight.

But the popular Turffontein-based handler is a realist – as one must be to survive in a tough game.

“If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” he says when asked about his colt’s chances of justifying 3-1 favouritism in South Africa’s most famous horse race.

“Look, we’ve got a chance. And our preparations have gone well. But, in the end, it’s enough that he does his best,” he muses.

Soma’s deep love of horses and racing is very apparent in everything he says about his date with destiny at 3pm on Saturday at Greyville racecourse: “Whatever happens in a race, I’m just grateful and blessed to be involved with these wonderful creatures. I love being a trainer and I’m grateful that horses have been my whole life.”

Even Joey’s rivals might concede that those are words of someone who deserves to win a July to crown a career.

The Soma team has not left a stone unturned in preparing Got The Greenlight, who is now four years old and has won eight of 16 starts. “It’s been a trouble-free prep, thank God. He’s looking very well and is fitter than he’s been for his lead-up races.

“We’ve tried to make everything as happy and enjoyable as possible. It’s a team effort, with grooms and riders playing a massive part. My co-owners, Dayalan Chinsammy and Hassen Adams, have pitched in to create a good atmosphere around the yard; with special T-shirts and jackets and throwing braais.”

A key member of the team is big-race jockey Muzi Yeni, who has “put in a lot of effort” to get the horse to a peak. “Muzi gets on well with him and is very happy with where we are. In fact, I’m not sure who’s in the happier place, the horse or Muzi!”

Soma rates Got The Greenlight – runner-up to Belgarion in the 2020 Durban July – as just about the best he has handled in a long and successful career.

The son of rising-star stallion Gimmethegreenlight has “a beautiful temperament” and is “easy to work with” – up to a point.

“He is still a colt but is a most professional athlete. You need to know him and how he likes things to be. He’s wonderfully quiet at the racecourse, but you have X number of minutes to saddle him. He wants to get out into the parade; a very proud horse.” Pride oozes from the trainer’s voice.

Soma’s grandfather was an owner-trainer for decades and his father an avid racing follower, so Joey has racing in the blood. He cut his teeth as a trainer working as assistant to Sandy Fletcher and Mike Azzie, before getting his full licence in 1991.

“I’m pleased to still be around after 30 years. We’ve had tough times in racing and had to make sacrifices, but I wouldn’t change anything and every day I appreciate what we’ve achieved and what we have.”

What he has achieved is 11 Grade 1 wins, with the likes of Special Preview, Athena, Happy Landing and Lobo’s Legend – in races such as the Summer Cup, the SA Classic, the Champions Challenge and the Daily News 2000.

There are many trophies in the cabinet. Space has been reserved for one more.