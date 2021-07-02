Danie Toerien
1 minute read
2 Jul 2021
3:06 pm
Horses
Horse news | Horses | Premium

Soma runner is getting stronger daily

Danie Toerien

Travelling to Greyville is by now a familiar journey for Got The Greenlight. He has raced there three times, recording two wins, and a second in last year’s July.

Picture: iStock/ quentinjlang
Many would expect Turffontein-based trainer Joe Soma to be a bundle of nerves ahead of saddling ruling favourite Got The Greenlight in tomorrow’s Vodacom Durban July, but that’s not the case at all. In fact, the charismatic trainer is loving every minute of it. “We’ve got the favourite for the July. We have to enjoy it,” he said. “We’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long, long time. His preparation has gone very, very well. Thank goodness. “With his last three starts, there’s always been rain or something that resulted in a stop-start preparation. This time round he’s had...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Fish and more fish for Lerena
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

HORSES

Vaughan hopes for first July win
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

HORSES

Snaith targets Durban July record
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

HORSES

Third wave locks racehorse owners out of the Durban July
4 days ago
4 days ago