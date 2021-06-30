Paul Reeves eyeing up a Durbanville double

Mike Moon

At Cape Town’s country course on Wednesday, the former jockey saddles just two horses and they both have excellent chances of winning.

Trainer Paul Reeves holds the key to the Pick 6 at Durbanville racecourse on Wednesday, with his game sprinter Fighter the best banker option on a very competitive programme.

Reeves currently tops the “Who’s Hot” trainers’ log for Durbanville with a first-three ratio of 53%, while his stable’s percentages for the season as a whole are more than respectable for a small, family-centred operation.

A neat brace would go nicely alongside one that Reeves Racing notched earlier in June.

The yard’s standout comes in the eighth and last race, an MR74 Handicap over 1000m. Fighter, a four-year-old gelding with three wins from 18 starts under the belt, is likely to start as the favourite as he is clearly fit as a fiddle with two wins and two thirds from five runs since late-January.

All those efforts were at Kenilworth, but Fighter does have a Durbanville course-and-distance victory on his earlier record. Other ticks alongside his name are for jockey Grant van Niekerk, who has won on him, and a near-perfect No 5 draw on the left-hand turn.

Drawn in pole position is the main threat, Gimme Aces from the Justin Snaith-Richard Fourie machine. This three-year-old has a 6kg weight pull, but weight isn’t always the major factor in dashes over the minimum trip. Plus, Fighter seems to be in more of a mood to belt it of late.

Reeves’s other runner is Galiek Yo Baby in Race 4, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1250m. The chestnut has been hammering on the maiden door for a while now and deserves to have it open for her.

Last time out she suffered a minor injury when placing third behind dead-heaters.

Craig Zackey has been in the Galiek Yo Baby irons three times, for a second and two thirds, so should know how she rolls. Improving juvenile Grayswood Pink is likely to be the challenger.

Zackey could have a profitable day himself – with the likes of Penny Trumpet in the second race and Bereave in the sixth – while tuning up for his Saturday date with Durban July destiny aboard lightly weighted outsider Nexus.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

2 Coffee Break, 5 Star Master, 1 Charlie Squadron, 6 Storm Dictator

Race 2:

8 Penny Trumpet, 9 Phedra, 5 Lily Of Orange, 3 Isle Of The Winds

Race 3:

4 Buster Keaton, 2 Aroundtheworld, 8 Silent War, 1 Empire Glory

Race 4:

1 Galiek Yo Baby, 6 Grayswood Pink, 4 Chelsea River, 3 Princess Of Winter

Race 5:

1 Son Of Silk, 8 Ocean Warrior, 2 Lord Marmite, 3 World So High

Race 6:

4 Bereave, 1 Snow Report, 5 Spectra Force, 2 His Choice

Race 7:

1 Adios Amigos, 5 Bey Suyay, 2 Salvator Mundi, 6 Double Change

Race 8:

1 Fighter, 10 Gimme Aces, 2 Camps Bay, 6 Wordsworth

Pick 6:

1,2,4,8 x 1,3,4,6 x 1,2,3,8 x 1,2,4,5 x 1,2,4,5,6,9 x 1 (R1536)

PA:

8,9 x 1,2,4 x 1 x 1 x 1,4 x 1,5 x 1 (R24)

