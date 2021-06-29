Durban July Pick 6 pool set to top R15m

Mike Moon

With the country’s most famous race attracting tens of thousands of one-a-year-flutter players, the tote will be awash with money – which generally means above-average winning pay outs for all bet types.

The Vodacom Durban July day Pick 6 is expected to have a “Megapool” of R15 million, while the big-race Quartet could have R10 million for division among the lucky winners.

TAB betting on Saturday’s Greyville meeting opened countrywide on Tuesday. There are 10 races on the card – most of them feature events.

The Pick 6 gets a R5-million carryover boost, courtesy of operator TAB, and the lure of great fortune will draw in many more millions of rands.

The likely R10-million Quartet pool on Race 7 has had a R2-million kickstart from TAB.

With the July field fairly neatly divided between favourites and outsiders, many punters will fancy their chances of landing the Quartet by including a clutch of fancied runners and chucking in a few “roughies”.

Another carryover starts the Jackpot 1 pool, which is predicted to hit R3 million. Jackpot 2 – with no carryover – has a target of R1 million.

Carryovers of R100,000 are the foundation for both the Pick 3 that starts in Race 8 and the Race 9 Trifecta. The latter could amass a hefty R500,000 by the time the bell sounds at the start of the penultimate race on the card.

TAB forecasts the Bipot pool to be R600,000 and the PA pool to be R1.8 million.

The action isn’t confined to Saturday, with TAB offering All To Come betting from the lead-up week’s racing into the July. This means you can play the popular bet type with Win or Place choices from Tuesday (Vaal), Wednesday (Durbanville), Thursday (Vaal) or Friday (Fairview) cards coupled with your choices on July day at Greyville.

Of course, no punters are allowed onto the racecourse in Durban thanks to Covid protocols, but TAB does offer online and telephone betting facilities.