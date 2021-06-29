Horses
Best bets | Horses
Mike Moon
Horse racing correspondent
2 minute read
29 Jun 2021
8:53 am

Sprinkles can bring some stardust to the Vaal

Mike Moon

Sprinkles looks certain to go one place better when she meets a less-than-stellar field of female maidens over a similar distance in Race 5 on the Vaal card.

Trainer Paul Peter will be a keen observer at the Vaal on Tuesday. Picture: Lo Chun Kit /Getty Images

Top Joburg trainer Paul Peter might not have a Durban July horse, but he has a couple of hot runners at the July meeting and could warm up his winning form with a few strikes at the Vaal on Tuesday.

He saddles the best bet on the card, juvenile filly Sprinkles, who had a promising debut at Turffontein 12 days ago, running second to a horse that is fancied in Saturday’s Golden Slipper at Greyville.

Sprinkles looks certain to go one place better when she meets a less-than-stellar field of female maidens over a similar distance in Race 5 on the Vaal card, with jockey Chase Maujean reprising his role.

Mike de Kock’s three-year-old filly Right Choice is the best of the opposition, with two seconds and a third in her seven outings to date. She isn’t as progressive as the Peter youngster, but is a must for Exactas, Trifectas and Quartets.

In Race 4, Peter sends out another two-year-old and his namesake, the colt Paully, for his first run. Bookmakers have installed the son of Kingsbarns as ante-post favourite, so it seems the word is out that he is decent.

Paully doesn’t have a tough task to win on debut, with the main threat coming from Lazy Guy, a chap who is battling to defy his name.

Peter has further prospects in Races 6 and 7 with Grace From Above and Portico, before saddling up Gilboa in the eighth and last event on the programme.

This son of Byword has benefitted a lot from an eight-month rest and gelding and is a course-and-distance winner. With a trifling 54.5kg to carry, most of it in the form of champion jockey Warren Kennedy, he looks a worthy punt.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 Shikuru, 3 Sky View, 4 Kissed By Fire, 7 Go Dream Machine

Race 2:

6 Laird Of Breedon, 1 Angel Of War, 5 Flinders Range, 4 Equillo

Race 3:

12 Toto’s Dream, 3 Country Flame, 2 Canary Walk, 4 Escape Artist

Race 4:

14 Paully, 1 Lazy Guy, 3 Silly Fella, 2 Strong Casha

Race 5:

12 Sprinkles, 3 Right Choice, 4 Dancing Arabian, 6 Reflecting

Race 6:

8 Jumeira Gold, 12 Brenner Pass, 11 Enigma Code, 4 Grace From Above

Race 7:

1 Vaseem, 4 Portico, 2 Victoria Paige, 3 Paton’s Tears

Race 8:

7 Gilboa, 6 Supreme Dance, 3 Written In Stone, 5 Toto

Pick 6:

2,3,4,12 x 1,2,3,14 x 12 x 4,8,11,12 x 1,2,4 x 3,5,6,7,8,10 (R1152)

PA:

6 x 2,3,12 x 1,14 x 12 x 8,12 x 1 x 3,6,7 (R36)

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 June 2021
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

HORSES

TAB betting is open as Durban July goes ahead without fans
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

HORSES

Third wave locks racehorse owners out of the Durban July
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 28 June 2021
23 hours ago
23 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 June 2021
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

HORSES

TAB betting is open as Durban July goes ahead without fans
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

HORSES

Third wave locks racehorse owners out of the Durban July
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 28 June 2021
23 hours ago
23 hours ago