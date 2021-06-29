Sprinkles can bring some stardust to the Vaal

Mike Moon

Top Joburg trainer Paul Peter might not have a Durban July horse, but he has a couple of hot runners at the July meeting and could warm up his winning form with a few strikes at the Vaal on Tuesday.

He saddles the best bet on the card, juvenile filly Sprinkles, who had a promising debut at Turffontein 12 days ago, running second to a horse that is fancied in Saturday’s Golden Slipper at Greyville.

Sprinkles looks certain to go one place better when she meets a less-than-stellar field of female maidens over a similar distance in Race 5 on the Vaal card, with jockey Chase Maujean reprising his role.

Mike de Kock’s three-year-old filly Right Choice is the best of the opposition, with two seconds and a third in her seven outings to date. She isn’t as progressive as the Peter youngster, but is a must for Exactas, Trifectas and Quartets.

In Race 4, Peter sends out another two-year-old and his namesake, the colt Paully, for his first run. Bookmakers have installed the son of Kingsbarns as ante-post favourite, so it seems the word is out that he is decent.

Paully doesn’t have a tough task to win on debut, with the main threat coming from Lazy Guy, a chap who is battling to defy his name.

Peter has further prospects in Races 6 and 7 with Grace From Above and Portico, before saddling up Gilboa in the eighth and last event on the programme.

This son of Byword has benefitted a lot from an eight-month rest and gelding and is a course-and-distance winner. With a trifling 54.5kg to carry, most of it in the form of champion jockey Warren Kennedy, he looks a worthy punt.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 Shikuru, 3 Sky View, 4 Kissed By Fire, 7 Go Dream Machine

Race 2:

6 Laird Of Breedon, 1 Angel Of War, 5 Flinders Range, 4 Equillo

Race 3:

12 Toto’s Dream, 3 Country Flame, 2 Canary Walk, 4 Escape Artist

Race 4:

14 Paully, 1 Lazy Guy, 3 Silly Fella, 2 Strong Casha

Race 5:

12 Sprinkles, 3 Right Choice, 4 Dancing Arabian, 6 Reflecting

Race 6:

8 Jumeira Gold, 12 Brenner Pass, 11 Enigma Code, 4 Grace From Above

Race 7:

1 Vaseem, 4 Portico, 2 Victoria Paige, 3 Paton’s Tears

Race 8:

7 Gilboa, 6 Supreme Dance, 3 Written In Stone, 5 Toto

Pick 6:

2,3,4,12 x 1,2,3,14 x 12 x 4,8,11,12 x 1,2,4 x 3,5,6,7,8,10 (R1152)

PA:

6 x 2,3,12 x 1,14 x 12 x 8,12 x 1 x 3,6,7 (R36)