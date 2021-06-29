Horses
Best bets | Horses
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
29 Jun 2021
8:41 am

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 June 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Vaal

Best Bet:

Race 2: Angel Of War (1) to win.

This Act Of War colt ran third in both his career starts and in this field should exit the maiden ranks.

Value Bet:

Race 8: Quartet:

Float 3+6 with 4+7+8+10+11

You don’t have to play the full R240 on this bet. R24 will give you 10% and R12 will give you 5%.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

TAB betting is open as Durban July goes ahead without fans
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

HORSES

Third wave locks racehorse owners out of the Durban July
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 28 June 2021
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

HORSES

Former top jockeys put faith in the champ
24 hours ago
24 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

TAB betting is open as Durban July goes ahead without fans
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

HORSES

Third wave locks racehorse owners out of the Durban July
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

HORSES

Horse racing best bets, Monday 28 June 2021
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

HORSES

Former top jockeys put faith in the champ
24 hours ago
24 hours ago