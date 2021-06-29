Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 June 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
Vaal
Best Bet:
Race 2: Angel Of War (1) to win.
This Act Of War colt ran third in both his career starts and in this field should exit the maiden ranks.
Value Bet:
Race 8: Quartet:
Float 3+6 with 4+7+8+10+11
You don’t have to play the full R240 on this bet. R24 will give you 10% and R12 will give you 5%.
