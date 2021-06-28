TAB betting is open as Durban July goes ahead without fans

Phumelela

TAB betting opens today so bettors have plenty time to get their bets on well ahead of time.

Despite the move to Adjusted Level 4 to combat the Covid-19 “third wave”, Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July race day will go ahead as will the meeting scheduled for Turffontein. But both meetings will be held behind closed doors. On-course attendance at both race meetings will be limited to essential services personnel required to ensure each race meetings can proceed.

There are a number of carryovers going forward to the meeting at Greyville with the Pick 6 carrying top billing. There will be R5 million added to the pool and it is likely to reach R15 million.

The Pick 6 starts in Race 4 and ends in Race 9.

Another exciting bet is the Quartet for the Vodacom Durban July. There will be R2 million to kickstart the pool which is likely to reach R10 million. Bettors have to find the firs four past the post in the correct order which usually makes this an extremely lucrative payout to collect.

Other carryovers at the meeting come up in Jackpot One (Races 5 to 8) where R200,000 will start the pool which is expected to reach R3 million, the Pick 3 on Races 8, 9 and 10 (carryover R100,00 with likely pool of R300,00) and the Race 9 Trifecta (R200,000 carryover with likely pool of R500,000).

Favourite for the R2-million Grade 1 Durban July is currently Joe Soma-trained Got The Greenlight who is trading at 5-2.

The four-year-old son of Gimmethegreenlight, who will be ridden by Muzi Yeni, finished runner-up to Belgarion last year, beaten 0.85 lengths, and now meets Justin Snaith’s charge on 3kg better terms.

Three-year-old Linebacker, winner of the Grade 2 KZN Guineas and Grade 1 Daily News 2000, is clear second favourite at 4-1 with topweight Rainbow Bridge at 5-1.

Vodacom Durban July betting:

5-2 Got The Greenlight; 4-1 Linebacker; 5-1 Rainbow Bridge; 8-1 Rascallion; 9-1 Do It Again; 10-1 Belgarion; 12-1 Kommetdieding; 25-1 She’s A Keeper; 40-1 and upwards others