Horses
Best bets | Horses
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
28 Jun 2021
11:06 am

Horse racing best bets, Monday 28 June 2021

Phumelela

Greyville Poly

Best Bet:

Race 3: Double Edge (3) to win.

This Twice Over colt shouldn’t need more than two runs to exit the maiden ranks judged on his debut.

While he is the best bet on the card, a win bet might not offer much value, so consider pairing him with Ancient State (10) or Lucretius (7) in a swinger.

Value Bet:

Race 7: Quartet: Float Montana Sky (4) and Straight Six (10) with Mr Pigalle (2), Gold Season (5), Theravada (8) and  Greenlightflash (9).

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

