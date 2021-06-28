Horse racing best bets, Monday 28 June 2021

Phumelela

Greyville Poly

Best Bet:

Race 3: Double Edge (3) to win.

This Twice Over colt shouldn’t need more than two runs to exit the maiden ranks judged on his debut.

While he is the best bet on the card, a win bet might not offer much value, so consider pairing him with Ancient State (10) or Lucretius (7) in a swinger.

Value Bet:

Race 7: Quartet: Float Montana Sky (4) and Straight Six (10) with Mr Pigalle (2), Gold Season (5), Theravada (8) and Greenlightflash (9).