Former top jockeys put faith in the champ

Mike Moon

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy will have to relinquish his title to Lyle Hewitson in a month’s time, but, nonetheless, he has had a very successful season with more than 160 winners to date and second place on the log virtually sealed.

The crack lightweight could add to that number – and perhaps whittle away at Hewitson’s current 70-plus lead – at Greyville on Monday.

Kennedy has six engagements on the Polytrack and could transform two or three of them into No1s, so to speak.

Interestingly, all six rides are for trainers who were once top jockeys themselves – guys who know who to turn to when they need a touch of magic from the saddle. Kennedy partners three runners for the legendary Michael Roberts, two for Gavin van Zyl and one for Dennis Bosch – a trio of old adversaries who’ve been around the Greyville a few times.

In Race 2, the champ gets on High Born for Bosch. This three-year-old filly is no hot prospect after five career runs, but she lines up against weak maiden opposition and could get it together dropped back in distance to 1200m, reverting to the Poly and having blinkers fitted for the first time. Kennedy and a No 3 starting stall can only help.

Roberts saddles Tango Time in Race 5 and, again, it won’t take much for this filly to overcome a moderate bunch. Both her wins to date have been on this surface and she had excuses for a disappointing effort last time.

Living Waters, from the Van Zyl barns, is the jockey’s next assignment – in Race 6, which is another hard race for pundits.

The gelding didn’t appreciate soft ground at Scottsville last time out and has shown a preference for the all-weather track over turf. He is an honest performer and looks ready to win again.

Roberts’s Kileigh’s Fate must come into the reckoning in Race 8, as must Van Zyl’s Justaguything in the ninth and last.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

2 Varistocracy, 1 Serena Slam, 5 Royal Virtue, 3 My Lord And Master

Race 2:

Princess Sabrina, 3 High Born, 7 Quenanza, 4 Intombi

Race 3:

3 Double Edge, 3 Diedi, 7 Lucretius, 5 Guy Fox

Race 4:

12 Hiroshima, 3 Embarras De Riche, 1 Papillion, 11 Maxine Du Monde

Race 5:

2 Tango Time, 4 Hot Money, 11 Royal Kitty, 12 Birdwatcher

Race 6:

8 Living Waters, 9 Perfectly Putt, 3 Ramchandani Road, 2 Bedazzled Joker

Race 7:

5 Gold Season, 8 Theravada, 11 Two Of Us, 4 Montana Road

Race 8:

8 Kileigh’s Fate, 7 Star Choice, 4 Silver Dazzle, 12 Loving The Victory

Race 9:

3 Justaguything, 10 Duran, 9 Winter Waves, 12 Gimmearainbow

Pick 6:

1,3,12 x 2,4,5,7,10,11,12 x 2,3,5,8,9,13 x 5,8 x 4,7,8 x 3,10 (R1512)

PA:

3 x 1,3,12 x 2,4,11 x 2,3,8,9 x 5,8 x 7,8 x 3 (R144)