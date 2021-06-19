Alec Laird on the trail of an unusual Derby-Oaks double

Mike Moon

Alec Laird heads to Scottsville racecourse on Saturday aiming to achieve an uncommon feat – winning a Derby and an Oaks on the same day. And the veteran Highveld trainer has an excellent chance of pulling it off, with Pamushana’s Pride in the former and Chitengo in the latter.

These races are the “open” Derby and Oaks invented by operator Gold Circle a few years ago. Racing purists shake their heads in dismay as horses of all ages line up against each other in a weight-for-age-plus-penalties contest, rather than just three-year-olds at level weights – as traditionally associated with the “classic” race names. Gold Circle did once explain its move, but most can’t recall the reasoning.

Laird, who has seen and done it all in racing, appears unfussed by nomenclature. He’s focused on the loot and has shipped in a duo primed to nab it.

Pamushana’s Pride, 3, is the right age for the Grade 3 Track and Ball and Ball Derby over 2400m. The gelding by Louis The King brings compelling Highveld form to Pietermaritzburg, including four wins from eight outings and a second to the formidable Malmoos in the SA Derby at Turffontein in early April.

S’Manga Khumalo has been an ever-present in the Pamushana’s Pride saddle and knows him very well by now – potentially a vital factor at a track that often throws newcomers off kilter.

A draw on the paint and a first-time tongue-tie are further positives, but the biggest advantage is the weight pull the young gun has over his elders in the race. He and his contemporaries are allotted 56kg, whereas the others have 59kg and 60kg to haul around Scottsville.

The high quality of the opposition means Laird’s horse cannot be considered a banker. The likes of Marchingontogether, Silver Host and Crome Yellow would not be surprise winners.

Stable and travelling companion Chitengo is a five-year-old mare with a good staying record, primarily at Turffontein. In March she won the 2400m Listed Aquanaut Handicap for a second time, before finishing runner-up in the Grade 3 Caradoc Gold Cup over 2850m.

A subsequent outing on the tight Inside track was a tad sharp for the daughter of Elusive Fort but will have brought her on perfectly for Saturday’s Grade 2 Track and Ball Oaks over 2400m.

Laird and jockey Gavin Lerena will keep a sharp eye out for fellow Joburg raider Smoking Hot, from the Candice Dawson stable, while local fillies Keep On Dancing and Preferential also bear watching.

The Royal Ascot meeting in the UK this week has been a true pleasure to watch, with some of the world’s greatest horses, trainers and jockeys doing battle in front of 12,000 racegoers – allowed in on each day of the five-day pageant as part of a British government experiment in relaxing restrictions on sporting crowds.

Frankie Dettori riding his 75th Royal Ascot winner and Aidan O’Brien clocking up the same number as a trainer have been among the many highlights. As have the victories of young female jockeys Laura Pearson and Hollie Doyle.

Every race is a special at this amazing event – and it’s not over just yet. The fifth and final day is on Saturday and anyone who enjoys watching thoroughbreds at the peak of their powers shouldn’t miss it.

Selections

Scottsville Saturday:

Race 1:

6 Illicit Kiss, 4 Ndaka, 8 Bless Me Fred, 15 Rock On Captain

Race 2:

1 Global Secret, 2 Hasta Manana, 6 Bella Siccome, 9 Arumugan

Race 3:

5 Perfect Appeal, 8 Miss Lialah, 13 Love The Flag, 10 I’m Ready

Race 4:

2 Different Face, 8 Dieci, 5 Big Sky Country, 9 Blush Of Dawn

Race 5:

12 Vernichey, 4 Valyrian King, 3 Constable, 5 Chantyman

Race 6:

1 Pamushana’s Pride, 4 Marchingontogether, 2 Silver Host, 10 Crome Yellow

Race 7:

9 Chitengo, 1 Smoking Hot, 11 Keep On Dancing, 6 Preferential

Race 8:

4 Silver Maria, 9 Integrity, 11 Lady Of Lucretia, 6 Kayc Al

Race 9:

14 Victory Twist, 6 Broadway, 11 Parallax, 15 Coral Copy

Pick 6:

2,5,7,8,9,12 x 3,4,5,9,11,12 x 1,2,4,10 x 1,9,11 x 4,9 x 6,11,14 (R2592)

PA:

5,8,13 x 2,5,8 x 4,12 x 1 x 9 x 4 x 6,14 (R36)

Royal Ascot Saturday – Day 5 (Racing Post tips):

Jersey Stakes: 4 Creative Force (5-1)

Hardwicke: 5 Hukum (9-2)

Diamond Jubilee: 2 Dream Of Dreams (2-1)

Wokingham: 27 Fresh (9-1)

Golden Gate: 11 King Frankel (4-1)

Queen Alexandra: 4 Stag Horn (13-2)

Kenilworth Sunday:

Best: Race 7 No 9 All About Al

Value: Race 8 No 11 Dollar Brand