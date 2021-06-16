Follow young Hewitson on Youth Day

Mike Moon

The champion jockey-in-waiting has a full book of engagements on a packed, 10-race programme.

Youth Day racing comes to us from Scottsville – and we surely need the optimism and vigour of youth to carry us through a daunting race card.

When the form of a meeting looks as impenetrable as it does on Wednesday in The Burg, it sometimes pays to follow a particular trainer or jockey – and young rising tyro Lyle Hewitson could be the answer here.

An All To Come bet, mixing one or two of Hewitson’s better rides as Wins with a handful of his others as Places, is not a bad idea.

Hewitson isn’t on the nap bet of the day – Rain Wear in Race 5 – but he does partner the next “most likely”, Top Me Up Holly in the sixth. This filly by Master Of My Fate out of a Western Winter mare is seeking to complete a hat-trick after two triumphs at Greyville.

Trainer Alyson Wright’s charge tackles Scottsville for the first time, but she appears to be a classy sort who can rise to challenges. There is nothing in her record or pedigree to suggest she won’t handle the 1950m trip or the tough uphill finishing stretch that catches out many runners. One of her two wins in Durban was over 2000m and she has also been a runner-up over 2100m.

From the No 7 gate, Hewitson should be able to position himself to preserve the horse’s energy for the final dash.

The main danger to Top Me Up Holly is Gareth van Zyl-trained Rise, who has been consistent over this sort of trip for months without quite cracking a win. Mike Miller’s Basetsana is another who warrants consideration for inclusion in exotic perms.

In Race 3, Hewitson teams up with Glen Kotzen and Lady Tiptree to present another beacon of hope for punters. The filly had a promising debut over 1200m before disappointing over a bit further. Returning to the sprint, she could break her maiden in a race loaded with debutants.

Trainer Carl Hewitson has managed to secure his high-flying son’s services aboard A Whole New World in Race 8, an MR77 Handicap over 1600m that is one of the more inscrutable contests on the card.

The filial connection might be a Youth Day key.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

13 Love On Time, 12 Bristolbeaufighter, 11 Botz, 14 Romanee Conti

Race 2:

15 Juliet Tango, 6 Angelic Fort, 7 Ancient Epic, 12 Sea Cruise

Race 3:

6 Lady Tiptree, 10 Lady Yusra, 8 Countess Cartier, 12 Ride The Lightning

Race 4:

8 Namaqua Dove, 6 No Name Brand, 2 Drogarati, 15 Soweto Rose

Race 5:

5 Rain Wear, 7 Koopa Troopa, 1 Emerald Isla, 11 Duquesne Whistle

Race 6:

7 Top Me Up Holly, 10 Rise, 2 Basetsana, 6 Good Girl

Race 7:

9 Major Return, 11 Dream Destiny, 6 Ibutho, 4 Mrs Hotline

Race 8:

7 A Whole New World, 4 Mr Gonzales, 3 Tromso, 11 Secret Is Ours

Race 9:

1 Hampton Court, 8 Blaze Of Silk, 3 Valiente, 14 Princekresh

Race 10:

7 Go Man Go, 12 Dandolo, 1 Mashari, 4 Hail Columbia

Pick 6:

2,6,8 x 5 x 2,7,10 x 1,2,3,4,6,9,11 x 3,4,5,7,8,11 x 1,3,8,14,15 (R1820)

PA:

6,8,10 x 2,6,8 x 5 x 7 x 4,6,9,11 x 3,4,7 x 1,8 (R162)