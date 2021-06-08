Rainbow Bridge goes for Gold No 2

Mike Moon

Bookmakers are taking no chances and have quoted trainer Eric Sands’s runner at 8-10 – horrendously short odds in a race packed with quality.

South Africa’s top-rated horse, Rainbow Bridge, stood his ground for Saturday’s 50th anniversary running of the Grade 1 Gold Challenge over 1600m at Greyville – a race he won in 2020 before going on to claim his second Cape Met title.

This is the final “gold ticket” qualifier for the July and horses who might be needing a good performance are Cirillo, Sovereign Spirit and Trip To Africa.

The Gold Challenge has had a stakes boost to R1 million, making it one of the richest events on the racing calendar in the wake of the game’s financial meltdown last year.

Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge (R1-million) Grade 1, 1600m:

(draw/no, name, weight, MR, jockey, trainer)

1 Jet Dark 58.5 130 (Richard Fourie) Justin Snaith

2 Seeking The Stars 58.5 121 (Grant van Niekerk) Vaughan Marshall

3 Rainbow Bridge 60 134 (Luke Ferraris) Eric Sands

4 Chimichuri Run 60 125 (……) Sean Tarry

5 Cirillo 60 120 (……) Sean Tarry

6 Trip To Africa 60 114 (*Thabiso Gumede) Duncan Howells

7 Belgarion 60 130 (S’manga Khumalo) Justin Snaith

8 Sovereign Spirit 60 124 (Keagan de Melo) Candice Bass-Robinson

9 Catch Twentytwo 58.5 123 (Gavin Lerena) Paul Peter

Final supplementary entries for the Vodacom Durban July close at 11h00 on Tuesday 15 June.

Weights will be published on the same day.

Final declarations close at 11h00 on Monday 21 June.

Announcement of the final field of 18 plus two reserves, and their barrier draws, will take place on Tuesday 22 June.

BETTING:

8-10 Rainbow Bridge

9-2 Jet Dark, Belgarion

11-1 Seeking The Stars

12-1 Catch Twentytwo

16-1 Cirillo

28-1 Sovereign Spirit

33-1 Chimichuri Run

55-1 Trip To Africa