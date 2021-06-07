Horse racing best bets, Monday 7 June 2021

Phumelela

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK

BEST BET

BIPOT

There are a number of short priced horses who look hard to beat at Fairview on Monday so a BiPot taken a few times looks the way to go.

3, 6

7

3

1

1, 2, 7

1, 2

This costs just R12

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 7 SHEER TALENT

This filly has raced against far stronger on the Highveld. This is her first run for the Gain Smith yard and if she adapted to her new surroundings and enjoys her first run on the Polytrack, she looks superb value at 8-1, especially with Lyle Hewitson in the irons.