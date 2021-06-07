Horses
7 Jun 2021
11:07 am

Horse racing best bets, Monday 7 June 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK

BEST BET

BIPOT

There are a number of short priced horses who look hard to beat at Fairview on Monday so a BiPot taken a few times looks the way to go.

3, 6

7

3

1

1, 2, 7

1, 2

This costs just R12

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 7 SHEER TALENT

This filly has raced against far stronger on the Highveld. This is her first run for the Gain Smith yard and if she adapted to her new surroundings and enjoys her first run on the Polytrack, she looks superb value at 8-1, especially with Lyle Hewitson in the irons.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

