It might pay to follow the Kotzen-Mxothwa combo

Mike Moon

The trainer-jockey combo are likely to get Monday’s Polytrack meeting off in style by winning the first two races on the programme.

Sharon Kotzen and Luyolo Mxothwa have a money-spinning trainer-jockey combo going at Fairview racecourse this season. As a team, they have had a 60% chance of finishing in the first four – a phenomenal record that should have punters giving all their runners serious consideration.

They are likely push up those stats and get Monday’s Polytrack meeting off in style by winning the first two races on the programme. Later, another two races look possible wins, too.

Zacpack Assassin has been there and thereabouts in six races since his debut in January and appears to have found an excellent opportunity to break his duck in Race 1, a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 1200m. He has a No 2 draw and more experience than his opposition, so the under-rated Mxothwa has a strong hand.

The obvious danger is Alan Greeff’s charge First Rain, who seemed to have benefitted from a recent gelding when showing early speed on the turf in his last outing, before fading to run third. A switch to the Poly and the addition of blinkers and a tongue-tie could conjure up some magic.

Race 2 sees Kotzen and Mxothwa with Siever’s Point, a juvenile filly who has had two runs, improving markedly in her second to post a third place.

None of her rivals has anything nearly as interesting form-wise, so she might find little to prevent her progressing to the winner’s circle.

Cherry Pop is the Kotzen-Mxothwa hope in Race 6, a FM76 Handicap. This is a far tougher task than the earlier races, but the five-year-old mare is a hardy, consistent campaigner who knows how to win.

Youthful opposition comes in the form of Greeff’s three-year-old filly Shine A Light, who also has three victories to her credit. However, she must carry 3kg more than Cherry Pop and has a lesser record on the Poly.

Alpha Papa is the next on the Kotzen-Mxothwa agenda as he takes on a MR80 Handicap field over 1200m in Race 7.

This recent recruit from Cape Town was backed on his Fairview debut on 25 May but might have needed that orientation exercise. The four-year-old finished third, less than four lengths behind impressive winner Regimental, and showed plenty of enthusiasm for the task.

Just ahead of Alpha Papa that day was Var’s Boy, from Gavin Smith’s stable, who has been threatening to win again for some months. It could be a ding-dong between these two, with a “lurker” threat coming from trainer Jacques Strydom’s Travel In Style.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

6 Zacpack Assassin, 3 First Rain, 5 VV Power, 7 Buttercup

Race 2:

7 Siever’s Point, 3 Fiorenza, 6 Sheeba Darling, 5 Red Ruby

Race 3:

3 Life On Mars, 4 Sovereign Supreme, 2 Jaspero, 1 Ownyourfate

Race 4:

2 Elusive Zoe, 4 Big Hello’s, 1 Jo Loves, 5 Pearl Dancer

Race 5:

2 Bloom, 1 Blue Duchess, 8 Kiss Of Life, 7 Sheer Talent

Race 6:

5 Cherry Pop, 1 Shine A Light, 9 Noble Princess, 4 Beneficiary

Race 7:

7 Alpha Papa, 3 Travel In Style, 5 Var’s Boy, 4 Flaming Duchess

Race 8:

10 All In One, 11 Mighty Smart, 4 Homer Fidget, 5 Silver Celebrity

Pick 6:

3,4 x 1,2,4,5 x 1,2,6,7,8 x 1,5,9 x 3,4,5,7,8 x 10,11 (R1200)

PA:

7 x 3 x 1,2,4 x 1,2,8 x 1,5 x 3,7 x 10,11 (R108)