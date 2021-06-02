Magical Midlands in scenic dual with Lion’s Head

Mike Moon

In favour of Lion’s Head is a No 2 draw, four gates inside his three-year-old rival.

Lion’s Head and Magical Midlands, who fought out an interesting handicap on the Greyville Polytrack a fortnight ago, are up for a repeat performance on Wednesday. Lion’s Head won that battle, but some factors are different this time and Magical Midlands could get his revenge.

For one thing, the distance of Wednesday’s Race 7 is 1700m, down from 1900m, which looks likely to favour the Glen Kotzen-trained gelding. For another, he has a 1.5kg weight advantage over the previous clash. A further factor: he is fitted with blinkers for the first time after tending to hang inwards in the closing stages of some races.

In favour of Lion’s Head is a No 2 draw, four gates inside his three-year-old rival.

The same jockeys, Lyle Hewitson and Keagan de Melo, face off and will know the intricacies of the infighting – with the former possibly a little wiser about going for the line a few seconds too early.

Perhaps yet another reason for siding with Magical Midlands is that he was backed into favouritism last time and the connections will be keen to get their money back.

Two other runners from that contest on 19 May renew the rivalry: Truly Wicked, who finished third, and Gentleman’s Wager, who was fifth. The four horses finished within four lengths of one another and something similar could be on the cards. It might be a wise move to put all four into Pick 6 perms.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

3 Hasta Manana, 7 Arumugam, 6 Bush Tracker, 10 Trident King

Race 2:

7 Top Honours, 6 Bay Of Dreams, 5 Neverending Love, 1 Ballygood

Race 3:

3 Owlette, 5 Capriana, 8 Bella Siccome, 4 Quenanza

Race 4:

3 Red Rising, 4 Airbuzz, 5 Namaqua Dove, 10 Intombi

Race 5:

8 Beat It, 10 Retail Therapy, 7 It Must Be Love, 3 Miss Generosity

Race 6:

4 Deorsa, 6 Master Of the North, 7 Command Council, 3 The Saracen

Race 7:

6 Magical Midlands, 2 Lion’s Head, 7 Truly Wicked, 5 Gentleman’s Wager

Race 8:

12 Loving The Victory, 8 Mezzyoona, 3 Brass Lassi, 2 Golden Trip

Pick 6:

3,4,5,8 x 3,4,5 x 3,5,7,8,10 x 4,6 x 1,2,5,7 x 8,12 (R960)

PA:

6,7 x 3,5,8 x 3,4 x 8,10 x 4 x 2,6 x 12 (R48)