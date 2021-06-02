Latest Vodacom Durban July log

Mike Moon

The second Vodacom Durban July log has been published by racing operator Gold Circle following the second declaration stage this week.

The second Vodacom Durban July log has been published by racing operator Gold Circle following the second declaration stage this week, which saw 30 of the initial 54 entries stand their ground.

Newcomers to the log include supplementary entry Nexus, as well as She’s A Keeper, winner of the World Sports Betting 1900; Matterhorn, runner-up in both the WSB 1900 and the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup; and Shah Akbar who stayed on well to finish 4th in the Daily News after making the early pace.

The top 20 are listed in order of preference and the next five in alphabetical order.

Log on 31 May (preference, name, age & gender, trainer, MR:

1 RAINBOW BRIDGE (6G) Eric Sands 134

2 LINEBACKER (3G) Vaughan Marshall 124

3 WAR OF ATHENA (3F) Paul Matchett 122

4 GOT THE GREENLIGHT (4C) Joe Soma 124

5 BELGARION (5G) Justin Snaith 130

6 DO IT AGAIN (6G) Justin Snaith 129

7 SOVEREIGN SPIRIT (5G) Candice Bass-Robinson 124

8 RASCALLION (3G) Vaughan Marshall 123

9 KOMMETDIEDING (3C) HWJ Crawford/M Rix 122

10 RUNNING BRAVE (5M) Fanie Bronkhorst 119

11 CIRILLO (5H) Sean Tarry 120

12 EXPRESSFROMTHEUS (4G) Stuart Pettigrew 122

13 NEXUS (5G) Justin Snaith 117

14 SHE’S A KEEPER (4F) Gareth van Zyl 96

15 MATTERHORN (4G) Alyson Wright 101

16 SHAH AKBAR (3C) Sean Tarry 119

17 DOUBLEMINT (6G) Justin Snaith 118

18 TRIP TO AFRICA (4G) Duncan Howells 114

xx

19 TRISTFUL (5G) Tony Rivalland 112

20 ATYAAB (AUS) (5G) Zietsman Oosthuizen 114

xx

Next five in alphabetical order

DIVINE ODYSSEY (6G) JA Janse van Vuuren 110

FLYING CARPET (3C) Sean Tarry 110

SILVER HOST (4G) Justin Snaith 110

SUPER SILVANO (4G) Brett Crawford 104

TREE TUMBO (4G) Sean Tarry 109

Final supplementary entries close at 11am on Tuesday 15 June.

Weights will be published on the same day.

Final declarations close at 11am on Monday 21 June.

The announcement of the final field of 18 plus two reserve runners, and their barrier draws, will take place on Tuesday 22 June.

LATEST JULY BETTING:

4-1 Got The Greenlight, Linebacker

13-2 Rainbow Bridge

15-2 War Of Athena

8-1 Belgarion, Kommetdieding

10-1 Rascallion

12-1 Do It Again

25-1 She’s A Keeper

40-1 Sovereign Spirit, Nexus

45-1 Cirillo

50-1 Matterhorn, Expressfromtheus

66-1 and upwards the others