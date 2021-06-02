Latest Vodacom Durban July log

The second Vodacom Durban July log has been published by racing operator Gold Circle following the second declaration stage this week, which saw 30 of the initial 54 entries stand their ground.
Newcomers to the log include supplementary entry Nexus, as well as She’s A Keeper, winner of the World Sports Betting 1900; Matterhorn, runner-up in both the WSB 1900 and the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup; and Shah Akbar who stayed on well to finish 4th in the Daily News after making the early pace.
The top 20 are listed in order of preference and the next five in alphabetical order.
Log on 31 May (preference, name, age & gender, trainer, MR:
1 RAINBOW BRIDGE (6G) Eric Sands 134
2 LINEBACKER (3G) Vaughan Marshall 124
3 WAR OF ATHENA (3F) Paul Matchett 122
4 GOT THE GREENLIGHT (4C) Joe Soma 124
5 BELGARION (5G) Justin Snaith 130
6 DO IT AGAIN (6G) Justin Snaith 129
7 SOVEREIGN SPIRIT (5G) Candice Bass-Robinson 124
8 RASCALLION (3G) Vaughan Marshall 123
9 KOMMETDIEDING (3C) HWJ Crawford/M Rix 122
10 RUNNING BRAVE (5M) Fanie Bronkhorst 119
11 CIRILLO (5H) Sean Tarry 120
12 EXPRESSFROMTHEUS (4G) Stuart Pettigrew 122
13 NEXUS (5G) Justin Snaith 117
14 SHE’S A KEEPER (4F) Gareth van Zyl 96
15 MATTERHORN (4G) Alyson Wright 101
16 SHAH AKBAR (3C) Sean Tarry 119
17 DOUBLEMINT (6G) Justin Snaith 118
18 TRIP TO AFRICA (4G) Duncan Howells 114
xx
19 TRISTFUL (5G) Tony Rivalland 112
20 ATYAAB (AUS) (5G) Zietsman Oosthuizen 114
xx
Next five in alphabetical order
DIVINE ODYSSEY (6G) JA Janse van Vuuren 110
FLYING CARPET (3C) Sean Tarry 110
SILVER HOST (4G) Justin Snaith 110
SUPER SILVANO (4G) Brett Crawford 104
TREE TUMBO (4G) Sean Tarry 109
Final supplementary entries close at 11am on Tuesday 15 June.
Weights will be published on the same day.
Final declarations close at 11am on Monday 21 June.
The announcement of the final field of 18 plus two reserve runners, and their barrier draws, will take place on Tuesday 22 June.
LATEST JULY BETTING:
4-1 Got The Greenlight, Linebacker
13-2 Rainbow Bridge
15-2 War Of Athena
8-1 Belgarion, Kommetdieding
10-1 Rascallion
12-1 Do It Again
25-1 She’s A Keeper
40-1 Sovereign Spirit, Nexus
45-1 Cirillo
50-1 Matterhorn, Expressfromtheus
66-1 and upwards the others