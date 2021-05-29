Horses
Best bets | Horses
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
29 May 2021
11:48 am

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 29 May 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Your daily best bets.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville Turf Track

BEST BET

Race 6 Trifecta boxed: 1-War Of Athena, 5-Princess Calla and 7 Netta

These three fillies stand out in this field and they should fight it out. R6 boxed bet will give you the comfort of not caring in which order they come in.

VALUE BET

DOUBLE – RACES 1 AND 2

No 1 Cavalier King in Race 1 and No 9 Gainsford in Race 2

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Hier kom dinge: Kommetdieding and Athena
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

HORSES

Warrior well-armed for Winter Series leg 2
7 days ago
7 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
1 week ago
1 week ago

HORSE NEWS

World Pool status for Daily News race meeting
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSES

Hier kom dinge: Kommetdieding and Athena
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

HORSES

Warrior well-armed for Winter Series leg 2
7 days ago
7 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 May 2021
1 week ago
1 week ago

HORSE NEWS

World Pool status for Daily News race meeting
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago