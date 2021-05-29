Horse racing best bets, Saturday 29 May 2021

Phumelela

Greyville Turf Track

BEST BET

Race 6 Trifecta boxed: 1-War Of Athena, 5-Princess Calla and 7 Netta

These three fillies stand out in this field and they should fight it out. R6 boxed bet will give you the comfort of not caring in which order they come in.

VALUE BET

DOUBLE – RACES 1 AND 2

No 1 Cavalier King in Race 1 and No 9 Gainsford in Race 2