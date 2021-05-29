Horse racing best bets, Saturday 29 May 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
Greyville Turf Track
BEST BET
Race 6 Trifecta boxed: 1-War Of Athena, 5-Princess Calla and 7 Netta
These three fillies stand out in this field and they should fight it out. R6 boxed bet will give you the comfort of not caring in which order they come in.
VALUE BET
DOUBLE – RACES 1 AND 2
No 1 Cavalier King in Race 1 and No 9 Gainsford in Race 2
- Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.