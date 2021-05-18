Battle Force enters fierce combat at the Vaal

Mike Moon

Trainer Paul Matchett’s Battle Force has been in fabulous form in 2021, and after dropping back to 1200m is likely to still be in winning fettle.

A bunch of crack sprinters grace Tuesday’s otherwise run-of-the-mill meeting at the Vaal. The line-up for Race 6, a MR110 Handicap, would not be out of place on a feature race day and finding the winner is a formidable task.

Trainer Paul Matchett’s Battle Force has been in fabulous form in 2021, winning four short sprints in a row before being bested by the smart Expressfromtheus when trying a 1400m last time out. He drops back to 1200m and is likely to still be in winning fettle.

Matchett took a chance on buying progeny of Act Of War when that young stallion was not exactly fashionable – and came up trumps, notably with Triple Tiara hero War Of Athena but also with a few other runners such as Battle Force.

The latter is still a three-year-old, though, and takes on some seasoned speed merchants in this contest – such as nine-time winners Rebel’s Champ and Prince Of Kahal and eight-timer Mardi Gras. Those warriors have earned merit ratings above 110, while Battle Force is still on 98.

Luckily for his supporters, that means he gets to carry just 52.5kg here, giving apprentice jockey Kabelo Matsunyane a chance to skip away from the big guns.

In contrast, another three-year-old runner, Vars Vicky from the Stuart Pettigrew yard, must lug all of 61kg, thanks to his excellent record of five wins in elevated company.

Vars Vicky won the Grade 2 Senor Santa in March, showing plenty of gumption in open company and stamping himself as a top sprinter, so must be included in all bets.

As must Wisteria Walk, the Lucky Houdalakis-trained four-year-old filly who put up such a gallant gallop in the Empress Club Stakes, nearly running highly rated females off their feet and only conceding late to the peerless Summer Pudding.

To all the names mentioned, must be added Visiway and Down To Zero as potential winners.

It will be fast and furious.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

2 Follow Me, 3 Freed From Desire, 1 Eternity Ring, 5 Golden Aspen

Race 2:

4 Star Of The West, 2 Hope Is Power, 3 Pyromaniac, 1 Rollwiththepunches

Race 3:

2 White Fang, 3 Royal Mazarin, 1 Mcebisi, 7 Viceroy

Race 4:

6 She’s A Cracker, 1 Veld Flower, 4 Franklin, 9 Making A Scene

Race 5:

2 Senescence, 6 Fasinada, 5 Virocana, 11 Masaaken

Race 6:

4 Battle Force, 6 Wisteria Walk, 3 Vars Vicky, 4 Mardi Gras

Race 7:

7 Tight Five, 5 Starflash, 3 Stormy Winter, 1 Nordic Rebel

Race 8:

7 Duke Of Sussex, 2 Atomic Blonde, 4 Imperial Duke, 9 Midnight Badger

Pick 6:

1,2,3 x 1,6 x 2,6 x 2,3,4,6,8,11,13,14 x 1,3,4,5,7 x 2,4,7,9 (R1920)

PA:

2,4 x 2,3 x 6 x 2 x 3,6,14 x 3,5,7 x 2,7 (R72)