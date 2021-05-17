RIP Nooresh Juglall. Kenilworth show must go on

Mike Moon

Juglall, 29, was South Africa’s champion apprentice jockey in 2012 and 2013 and was the reigning Mauritius champion – the first native Mauritian to wear the crown.

A sombre mood will pervade the Kenilworth race meeting on Monday, with South African racing still in deep mourning for popular jockey Nooresh Juglall who died after a fall at Champ de Mars racecourse in Mauritius on Saturday.

At Greyville on Sunday, jockeys took the knee in the parade ring and observed a minute’s silence after the shock news of Juglall’s death came through. In Hong Kong, Juglall’s Mauritian countryman Karis Teetan spoke movingly of his close friend after a winning double at Sha Tin racecourse.

Teetan and Juglall were graduates of the SA Jockey Academy at Summerveld and rode in this country with aplomb for several years before trying their luck on the world stage. Juglall found success in Singapore, finishing in the top 10 on the riders’ log for five years – before moving to Mauritius for family reasons.

His greatest triumph was perhaps his partnership with the brilliant filly Cherry On The Top as they scooped the Triple Tiara at Turffontein for trainer Ormond Ferraris. He won the Gold Cup on Dynasty’s Blossom for Joey Ramsden.

Richard Fourie was South Africa’s top apprentice rider 10 years before Juglall, but they will have shared the special bond of fellow champions. Fourie will go to Kenilworth intent on honouring his fallen colleague – and has plenty of opportunity to do so with a clutch of promising rides.

First-timer Lidl Miss Sunshine could get his day off to a winning start in Race 1, though the filly will have to contend with the greater experience of Kissing Point, who has a run and a third place under the belt.

Freedom Park in Race 2, for trainer Vaughan Marshall is perhaps a better opportunity for Fourie’s to land one for Nooresh. Later in the card, T’Challa in the sixth and Wolf Man in the eighth – both saddled by Justin Snaith – have bright chances.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

10 Kissing Point, 11 Lidl Miss Sunshine, 2 Arctic Ice, 5 Ideal Image

Race 2:

3 Freedom Park, 5 Grand Escape, 1 Bey Suyay, 2 Legitimate

Race 3:

8 Vision On Ice, 7 Queen Mercury, 9 Phedra, 1 Katie To

Race 4:

1 Universe Boss, 3 Tara Iti, 2 Strike Speed, 6 Tales Of Us

Race 5:

4 Red Lark, 7 Tripple Jet, 1 Knights Templar, 2 Rockin Ringo

Race 6:

8 T’Challa, 5 Moon Rock, 2 Bernie, 11 Ticket To Ride

Race 7:

2 Sing Out Loud, 8 Driving Miss Daisy, 6 Marmalisa, 4 Sleeping Single

Race 8:

4 Wolf Man, 8 Jimala, 1 Attorney General, 10 Dollar Brand

Pick 6:

7,8,9 x 1,2,3,6 x 1,2,4,7 x 5,8 x 2,6,8 x 1,4,5,8,10 (R1440)

PA:

1,3,5 x 7,8 x 1,3 x 4,7 x 8 x 2,6,8 x 4 (R72)