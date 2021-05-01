Horse racing best bets, Saturday 1 May 2021

Sports Staff

Turffontein

It’s Champions Day at Turffontein today and there are 10 excellent races.

BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 9 UNDER YOUR SPELL – WIN

This Sean Tarry-trained filly has won al three of her starts with ease and she looks far too good for the opposition.

VALUE BET

PICK 6

R216

Race 4: 2, 6, 8

Race 5: 8, 9

Race 6: 1, 4, 7

Race 7: 2, 9

Race 8: 1, 7, 8

Race 9: 1, 5

There is a carryover of R4 million kicking off this pool and it is predicted to reach R12 million.

It looks quite catchable and could be worth taking.

This Pick 6 costs R216 and one can take a percentage – 10% will cost just R21.60