Monday and Tuesday’s hot racing picks

Monday 8 Feb. Fairview Polytrack

Value Bet: Race 8 – Swinger: Box 1 + 3 + 12

A race meeting at Fairview more often than not produces a surprise result. On Monday two horses capable of springing a surprise line up in the lucky last.

Elusive Diva (3), trained by Alan Greeff, and Zietsman Oosthuizen’s Valeriana (12) will be jumping from gates 13 and 15 respectively in this 1200m contest.

At first glance it would seem that their draws will make it almost impossible for them to have any sort of realistic chance.

However, both are usually out the gate in a flash and enjoy taking the early lead.

Best Bet: Race 5 – Quartet: Float 1 + 8 with the field

A small field of only 8 runners means this bet will cost R360. But one can play 10% for R36 or 5% for R18, or any other percentage. The minimum bet is R6.

Tuesday 9 Feb. Vaal

Value Bet: Pick 3, Races 6-8: Field x 3 x 2

Two of the most fancied runners on the day are Mill Queen (3) in Race 7 and Sarah (2) in Race 8. Use them as Pick 3 bankers, but play the field of 6 horses in Race 6, as any one of them can win.

Best Bet: Race 4 – Swinger: Box 1 + 2 + 7

It’s been 141 days since Dianne Stenger saddled a winner at the Vaal. Her fortunes could take a turn for the better with Rosaprima (1). Together with Mike de Kock’s Lyrical Dance (2) and the Paul Peter-trained Belle Of Belize, a Boxed Swinger looks the best way to go.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.