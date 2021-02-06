Last minute tips for today’s races

Today’s Turffontein race meeting, featuring the first legs of the World Sports Betting SA Triple Crown and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara, has been postponed to next Saturday 13 February because the track is unsafe for racing.

The going was good to soft yesterday evening after 70mm of rain through the week. But there was a further 6.5mm of rain from 04:20 until 07:00 today, when horses were galloped on the track to assess the going.

It was then unanimously agreed that the going was unsafe and with more rain forecast through the day it was decided to postpone the entire race meeting lock, stock and barrel for a week.

All TAB bets on the meeting will be refunded and betting will be reopened on Friday 12 February. Race times will be adjusted where necessary.

BEST BET

Justin Snaith continues to dominate Cape racing at the moment and we will go with No 7 Black Silver in Race 5.

He jumps from barrier No 1 which is a huge advantage over 1400m and is worth a good bet.

VALUE BET

We are going for a Quartet in Race 7, where, because of two scratchings, only five runners go to post. A boxed Quartet with the field will cost your R120 and the good news is, you will catch it. One is just hoping they come in the right order where you will make a profit.

This is an open race so it could happen. Remember, you can percentages and 10% will cost you just R12.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.