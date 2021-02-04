Your Thursday horse racing tips

Best bet

For this bet we are going to turn back the clock some 30 years to the days the tote offered a bet called a dupla.

This was the first and second in a race n any order. The bet has now been replaced with a Swinger, which is any two of the first three past the post, and the exacta, which is first and second in the correct order.

However, there is a rule currently that when the field drops to less than five runners, there is only one swinger paid out, and that is the first and second in any order – in other words, a dupla.

In Race 7 today, due to the scratching of Marygold and Showdown Kid, only five runners will go to post and it looks a straight contest between Wisteria Walk and Gallic Princess. As a result, the swinger looks a great bet.

ALSO READ: Cream of Highveld three year olds clash in Saturday’s Guineas races

Value Bet

This time we are looking at a “royal bet” to boost the coffers. Lining up in Race 8 is Bella Rosa who is really due for her third career win.

This filly is owned by former South African swimmer Charlene Wittstock, these days better known as Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco. The princess has been a great supporter of South African racing and even sponsors some races in the country.

Bella Rosa will go very close.

Also take swingers with 2-Bella Rosa and 1-Machali, 6 League Of Her own and 10 Tulip Way.

ALSO READ: Attie, Ziets and Suzette conquer Met day

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.