Warren Kennedy out to polish his champion’s crown in Summer Cup

PREMIUM!
Warren Kennedy out to polish his champion’s crown in Summer CupHorses 12 hours ago
He’s third on the current SA table, behind former champion Lyle Hewitson and Greg Cheyne, and is determined to ‘not let them get away’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power
local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless
Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery
Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt
Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight