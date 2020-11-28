 
 
Warren Kennedy out to polish his champion’s crown in Summer Cup

Horses 12 hours ago

He’s third on the current SA table, behind former champion Lyle Hewitson and Greg Cheyne, and is determined to ‘not let them get away’.

Mike Moon
28 Nov 2020
05:45:39 AM
Warren and Barbara Kennedy. Picture: Supplied

Warren Kennedy didn’t get nearly as many accolades as he deserved when he won the South African jockey championship in July 2020. The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown meant the racing world was a bit distracted, the end of a disrupted season clashed with the Durban July, and the glittery Equus Awards bash was canned. The 40-year-old’s achievement in climbing to the pinnacle of his profession so late in his career, after years as the archetypal “journeyman” rider, was worthy of a lot more applause and celebration. Kennedy gets a chance to grab some of the missing glory when he travels...

