Warren Kennedy out to polish his champion’s crown in Summer Cup

Warren Kennedy didn’t get nearly as many accolades as he deserved when he won the South African jockey championship in July 2020. The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown meant the racing world was a bit distracted, the end of a disrupted season clashed with the Durban July, and the glittery Equus Awards bash was canned.

The 40-year-old’s achievement in climbing to the pinnacle of his profession so late in his career, after years as the archetypal “journeyman” rider, was worthy of a lot more applause and celebration.

Kennedy gets a chance to grab some of the missing glory when he travels up from Durban to partner Paul Peter-trained Summer Pudding in Saturday’s WSB Gauteng Summer Cup at Turffontein on Saturday.

The super-filly is unbeaten in eight races thus far and was named Horse of the Year after winning the Triple Tiara on the Highveld and the Grade 1 Woolavington Stakes in Durban in the immediate post-lockdown period.

Kennedy has partnered Summer Pudding in six of those triumphs and rates her as “just about” the best horse he has swung a leg over – though he does mention current campaigners Rainbow Bridge and Golden Ducat as also being special.

A born-and-bred Durbanite and son of old-time jockey Terrence Kennedy, Warren was so light as a youngster (just 26kg at 13) that his entrance into the SA Jockey Academy was delayed until he’d put on a bit of muscle. His brother was meant to be a jockey, too, but also initially didn’t meet the strict criteria and decided to become a chartered accountant instead.

Warren learnt much of his trade while indentured to old-school taskmaster Nic Claassen in Port Elizabeth. His first winner came for Claassen, with a chance ride on Coded Missile in the Ladys’ Pendant Stakes – beating erstwhile champion jockey Mark Khan in a close finish.

Warren managed to win the national apprentice title while racing just once a week in PE and, after graduating in 2000, became a fixture on the KwaZulu-Natal courses.

“It’s a very tough industry and you need the breaks to get to the top,” he reflects. “It’s hard to get recognition. There are many excellent riders out there, not attached to successful yards, who battle to get good rides.”

That was his fate for several years, maintaining a fair win rate and respect in the game, but not quite making headlines. All the while he maintained his cheerful, happy-go-lucky demeanour, hopeful of his time coming.

Some trainers, such as multiple champion Mike de Kock and Gavin van Zyl, recognised the nascent talent and gave Warren opportunities. And, so the wheel turned. A brilliant second-place on Van Zyl’s Rocketball in the SA Derby probably set the ball rolling.

Van Zyl’s trainer son Gareth was a further catalyst, as was up-and-coming Highveld conditioner Paul Peter and Gavin Smith in PE.

Starting to travel more around the country, Warren leapt up from around 20th on the jockey log to seventh in 2019.

In 2020 there was no argument about whom was the boss as he posted 209 wins to second-placed Greg Cheyne’s 147.

“Riding for very good stables made all the difference.”

Now he has applications in for riding stints in Hong Kong and Singapore – and would probably already be competing in one of those racing-mad places but for Covid-19 disruptions.

In the meantime, he’s third on the current SA table, behind former champion Lyle Hewitson and Cheyne, and is determined to “not let them get away” – just in case his overseas plans don’t materialise.

Warren is married to Barbara and they have an 18-month old daughter, Jamie-Lee, and another child on the way. On Saturday his little family will watch the racing on TV in their house in Hillcrest – holding thumbs for Warren to win his first Summer Cup.

And what of his chances of pulling it off on Summer Pudding?

“We are as confident as we can be,” he replies. “The weight (59kg) is a bit of a concern, but she is the best horse in the race and taking on the colts for the first time doesn’t worry me particularly.”

He’s also confident the wide draw of 18 can be overcome.

“If she can settle from the start and avoid the rough stuff that these races are notorious for – there are always tactics – the draw won’t be a problem.

“She’s a brilliant performer on race day and has done nothing wrong so far. And she’s still improving; we definitely haven’t got to the bottom of her yet.”

Confident words from the cool, calm, collected – and very patient – pilot.

