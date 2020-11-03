 
 
Twilight Payment pays off at 25-1 in memorable Melbourne Cup

Horses 1 hour ago

For the third time in four years, British Isles-trained horses took first, second and third place.

Mike Moon
03 Nov 2020
12:13:15 PM
This handout photo taken and received from Racing Photos on 3 November 2020 shows Twilight Payment ridden by Jye McNeil (L) heading to victory in front of empty grandstands in the Melbourne Cup at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. Picture: George Salpigtidis/Racing Photos/AFP

What’s the “biggest” flat horse race in the world these days? Brits will tell you it’s the Derby at Epsom. The Yanks reckon the Kentucky Derby or Breeders’ Cup Classic; Irish the Champion Stakes, Japanese the Japan Cup and Hong Kongers the QEII Cup. South Africans probably go for the Dubai World Cup. But a short-priced favourite has to be “the race that stops a nation”. The Melbourne Cup was run for the 160th time on Tuesday and once again Aussies throughout the land stopped what they were doing to tune into the action at Flemington racecourse. Lockdown rules saw...

