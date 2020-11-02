Vaal race moved to Turffontein after heavy weekend rainfall

Monday’s scheduled race meeting at the Vaal has been moved to Turffontein’s inside track, after an inspection panel agreed that the track was “soft and inconsistent”.

“The decision was taken after horses were galloped at the Vaal this morning to test the racing surface,” said a statement from Phumelela Gaming.

More than 100mm of rain was recorded at the Vaal over the weekend versus 77mm at Turffontein, which has historically drained well.

The venue change means the distances of races 6 and 7 have had to be amended. Race 6 will now be run over 2600m and race 7 over 1450m.

“Trainers were given until 09:15 to withdraw runners if they wished. Eliminations from some races may be necessary where field sizes exceed the maximum allowed on the Turffontein inside track.”

