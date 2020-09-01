Swinger is swinging – and so is Bling

PREMIUM!
Swinger is swinging – and so is Blinghorse news 35 seconds ago
A scrap of good news for horse-racing players was this week’s announcement that all South African Swinger bet pools on British racing are being commingled with the UK Tote.
