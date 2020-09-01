 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Swinger is swinging – and so is Bling

horse news 35 seconds ago

A scrap of good news for horse-racing players was this week’s announcement that all South African Swinger bet pools on British racing are being commingled with the UK Tote.

Mike Moon
01 Sep 2020
03:04:15 PM
PREMIUM!
Swinger is swinging – and so is Bling

Picture: iStock

After the battering punters took at the weekend’s Gold Cup meeting in Durban and the Phumelela business rescue process being plunged into new uncertainty, a glimmer of light is welcome. A TAB and TABgold media release said: “SA-based Swinger pools on UK races currently average some R2,500 but customers can look forward to much bigger pools going forward. “Commingling will enhance liquidity and make payouts more robust, enabling TAB customers to take bigger Swinger bets on UK races without significantly impacting dividends.” The R1 unit for the Swinger remains unchanged and UK rules for the bet are virtually identical to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.