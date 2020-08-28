 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Gold Cup day: Beware of shipwrecks in boat races

horse news 2 days ago

All the talk about boat races in Durban this weekend has nothing to do with aquatic sports in the Indian Ocean, but rather about equine action at Greyville, a few furlongs inland from the beachfront.

Mike Moon
28 Aug 2020
03:36:42 PM
PREMIUM!
Gold Cup day: Beware of shipwrecks in boat races

Rainbow Bridge is one of the favourites again this weekend, as it is expected the Gold Cup will be a boat race between him and Do It Again. Picture: Supplied

“Boat race” is horse racing lingo for a “two-horse race”, a contest in which only two of the runners are reckoned to have any chance of winning. The term comes from the annual Oxford-Cambridge universities rowing race on the River Thames in London, where there are, literally, only two competitors. At Greyville on Saturday 29 August, there’ll be plenty of combatants in every race – and there’s the rub. Champion jockey Warren Kennedy was quoted this week saying he believed the Champions Cup, Race 9 on the Gold Cup day card, was indeed a boat race between his mount Rainbow...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.